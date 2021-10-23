Revealed: Why N'Golo Kante Was Left Out of Chelsea Squad vs Norwich City:

N'Golo Kante was left out of the Chelsea matchday squad against Norwich City as a precaution.

The 30-year-old was an absentee from the matchday 23 on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel made no reference to the Frenchman prior to the game, but it has now been revealed why he missed the win.

As per the Athletic's Simon Johnson, Kante had some 'muscle tightness' and was left out of the squad as a precaution.

It was said that if their fixture against the Canaries had been on Sunday, he would've been available to play.

Chelsea didn't miss Kante against Daniel Farke's side. Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho started in the midfield and they blew the visitors away with a seven goal thumping of the newly-promoted side to leave them rooted to the foot of the table.

Kante is expected to be available against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea have three other injury concerns in their squad. Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) will both be out of the Carabao Cup tie, it has been confirmed, while Christian Pulisic's return from an ankle injury sustained at the start of September remains unknown as he continues individual training at Cobham.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek came on in the second half for Chelsea against Norwich, but Tuchel knows it's a difficult decision over his midfield selection, opting to go with 'Jovacic' on Saturday.

"Ruben is very likely to come on and he would have deserved to start," Tuchel said pre-match. "He is right to feel he should be in there because he did excellent in the last matches.

"We went for N’Golo and Jorginho as a combination in the Champions League. Jorginho was man of the match, so it is not the moment to take him straight out. It is a tough one. We went for Kova because Kova and Jorgi have played a lot of matches together."

