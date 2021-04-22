Revealed: One English club 'never convinced' about European Super League - fear affected other clubs

One of the six English clubs who initially signed up to the European Super League were 'never really convinced' about the idea, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal all initially signed up to the Super League on Sunday.

But all six clubs pulled out and made a U-turn on Tuesday, announcing they were withdrawing from the breakaway league after severe opposition from their own respective supporters and the whole of the footballing world.

Chelsea and Manchester City were believed to be the two clubs who joined late after feeling they had no other choice but to follow the lead of the other big clubs with the new competition. However, it was then stated that Chelsea and owner Roman Abramovich weren't ever fully convinced as they reluctantly signed up.

Those claims have been backed up, although the club is unnamed, by Real Madrid president, Perez, who states that one club's reluctance affected the rest of the Premier League clubs, which made the others fear.

“There was someone in the English six clubs who did not have much interest," admitted Perez in an interview with El Larguero. "That started to affect the others, there was fear. One of the English clubs was never really convinced.

“There was a campaign, totally manipulated, that we were going to finish the national leagues. That we were ending football, it was terrible. But we were working for football to survive.

“There are people with privileges who do not want to lose them, and are willing to ruin clubs, although when the clubs are ruined they will lose their privileges.

"The English clubs tried to do something, but they were being told they were killing football. But there is no other solution than the Super League. Or somebody invents something else.

“They are leaving due to UEFA putting on a show, which surprised me. I don’t want to get into it with the UEFA president, but he needs to be able to talk. It was like we had thrown an atomic bomb. They did not let us explain, as they did not want anything to change.

“It cannot be that in England the six lose money and 14 make money. In Spain the top three lose money and the others make money. It cannot continue – at the moment the rich are those who are losing money.”

