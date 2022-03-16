Revealed: Partnership to Buy Chelsea is Between Ricketts Family & Ken Griffin, Not Hedge Fund Company Citadel

The consortium involving Ken Griffin and the Ricketts Family to purchase Chelsea is not in partnership with Griffin's hedge fund company, Citadel, it has been revealed.

It has previously been reported that the Ricketts Family will join hedge fund billionaire Griffin to mount a 'blockbuster' bid for Chelsea.

And now it has been revealed, via Matt Law, that the hedge fund owner's partnership is with him and not Citadel.

A spokesperson for Griffin confirmed he has joined the Ricketts family to make a bid for Chelsea

This comes after the Ricketts Family released a statement, outlining their interest.

The statement writes: "The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday.

"As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family & partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans & the community.

"We look forward to sharing further details of our plans in due course."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Griffin's reported net worth is 27.2 billion USD, providing a huge amount of financial backing for the consortium.

Previous reports stated that the Ricketts family were considering joining investors to launch a bid, and now this is set to be tabeled on Friday - the deadline day.

The Raine Group, the bank trusted with the task to sell Chelsea, have a working relationship with the Ricketts family and knowledge of 'small circle investors' with the money to make a deal happen.

They will face much competition as several other parties are finalising their bids for the Club, with it unclear as to who is currently the frontrunner to take over from Roman Abramovich.

