Revealed: Premier League Clubs Propose Champions League Reform Following Super League Demands

Premier League clubs are lobbying UEFA to allow two teams to qualify for the Champions League based in part on coefficient.

This would be a metric calculated according to continental performance over the five previous seasons.

As per Guardian Sport, members of the European Club Association, which includes 10 Premier League sides, are to lobby UEFA to allow two teams to qualify for Europe's elite competition based on coefficient.

The proposals would see teams who finish outside the Champions League places in their domestic leagues, but qualify for the Europa League or win a cup in their country, compete for two places which would be decided by coefficient rankings.

The proposal is likely to be raised at the General Assembly in Vienna this week.

The report continues to state that 'any reversion to using a coefficient as basis for qualification, however, is likely to benefit clubs from bigger European Leagues, where there are more qualifying spots to start with and where teams tend to dominate the latter stages of tournaments'.

This comes after the collapse of the European Super League last year, where Clubs tried to break away from the Champions League to set up a non-meritorous league, with certain teams being allowed to play in the tournament without qualifying.

Sources close to the ECA confirmed that discussions with Uefa over Champions League reform remained ongoing, but insisted any final decision would be made by the governing body.

It remains to be seen as to whether a new format will be implimented but it could lead to widespread protests as was seen with the Super League proposals.

