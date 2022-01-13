Revealed: Reason Why Lucas Digne Signed for Aston Villa Instead of Chelsea

The reason why Lucas Digne ended up signing for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa ahead of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea has been revealed, with a disagreement over the type of deal being the obstacle.

The Frenchman's departure from Everton was inevitable after it was speculated that Digne had had several disagreements with new manager Rafa Benitez since the start of the season.

With Chelsea's problems at left-back now that Ben Chilwell is out long-term due to an ACL injury, the 28-year-old was linked with a move to west London.

As per ESPN, the thing that got in the way between Digne and a potential move to Chelsea was that Everton were keen for a permanent deal to present itself.

Thomas Tuchel's side, on the other hand, only wanted to sign a left-back on loan and they were not willing to pay £25 million to sign a player in the position that Ben Chilwell would be filling again as soon as he recovers from injury.

Recent reports have also suggested that Tuchel is reluctant to splash out too much money on a new left-back given that he already has Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in his ranks.

Fabrizio Romano also reports that recalling Emerson from his season-long loan spell at Lyon is the immediate course of action for Thomas Tuchel, who is need of reinforcement in the position.

As Alonso is the only natural left-back currently available at the squad, several other players, including Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been forced to fill in to bolster the side's threats down the left flank in recent weeks.

