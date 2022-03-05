Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Roman Abramovich Attempted to Sign Lionel Messi for Chelsea Under Jose Mourinho

Former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi to Chelsea was one of the top deals to have collapsed at Stamford Bridge in the Roman Abramovich era at the club.

The current Paris Saint-Germain player was one of the west London side's targets back in 2014 under manager Jose Mourinho.

The news was released on Wednesday evening that the Russian billionaire would be selling the club he took over back in June 2003 via an official Chelsea statement.

imago1002712140h

Abramovich has been in the news recently following Russia's invasion of Ukraine due to his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, which he denies.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, on his YouTube channel, Lionel Messi was one of Chelsea's targets back in 2014 following his World Cup campaign where Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the final.

Read More

"It was not that close but Chelsea were really trying to sign Lionel Messi in 2014, with José Mourinho as the manager. They were really pushing to try and persuade Messi to join them."

imago0019955753h

In his stead, Mourinho signed both Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas in his stead and they went on to win the Premier League and the Football League Cup that year.

Messi went on to stay at Barcelona and win the treble that year, topping La Liga and winning both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

The Mirror also reports that Chelsea, alongside Manchester City, were leading the race to sign Messi this past summer after he left Barcelona to eventually move to PSG.

The report claims that Abramovich had requested an 'urgent meeting' with Messi's representatives as he looked to propose an offer for the Argentine.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010364618h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delighted for Reece James Return Despite Having Won Titles in His Absence

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago0046129121h
News

Report: Owners of MLB's Chicago Cubs Considering Offer for Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1009370618h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Thiago Silva for Performances Following Chelsea's Thrashing of Burnley

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1003787737h
News

Report: Conor McGregor's Management Company Preparing Bid for Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010368033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals How His Chelsea Side Block Out Off The Pitch Events

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010362173h
News

Thomas Tuchel Urges Chelsea Fans to Show Respect in Unity After Roman Abramovich Chants

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010338757h
News

Report: Todd Boehly Has £2.5BN Offer to Buy Chelsea Rejected

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010084245h
News

'Chelsea Uncertainty Does Not Faze Me' - Thomas Tuchel on His Future at Stamford Bridge

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago