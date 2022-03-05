Revealed: Roman Abramovich Attempted to Sign Lionel Messi for Chelsea Under Jose Mourinho

Former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi to Chelsea was one of the top deals to have collapsed at Stamford Bridge in the Roman Abramovich era at the club.

The current Paris Saint-Germain player was one of the west London side's targets back in 2014 under manager Jose Mourinho.

The news was released on Wednesday evening that the Russian billionaire would be selling the club he took over back in June 2003 via an official Chelsea statement.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Abramovich has been in the news recently following Russia's invasion of Ukraine due to his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, which he denies.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, on his YouTube channel, Lionel Messi was one of Chelsea's targets back in 2014 following his World Cup campaign where Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the final.

"It was not that close but Chelsea were really trying to sign Lionel Messi in 2014, with José Mourinho as the manager. They were really pushing to try and persuade Messi to join them."

IMAGO / Sportimage

In his stead, Mourinho signed both Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas in his stead and they went on to win the Premier League and the Football League Cup that year.

Messi went on to stay at Barcelona and win the treble that year, topping La Liga and winning both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

The Mirror also reports that Chelsea, alongside Manchester City, were leading the race to sign Messi this past summer after he left Barcelona to eventually move to PSG.

The report claims that Abramovich had requested an 'urgent meeting' with Messi's representatives as he looked to propose an offer for the Argentine.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube