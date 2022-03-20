Revealed: Roman Abramovich Decision That Could Scupper Chelsea Sale

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a decision that could scupper the sale of his club for a number of bidders, according to reports.

The west London club is currently up for sale after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government due to his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

As a result, the European champions have been given a special football license allowing them to play games, but the rest of their funds have been frozen until the club's sale is carried out.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Abramovich has made the decision that he does not want to accept a bid from any country that has sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

The Russian billionaire has hired American merchant bank, the Raine Group, to sell the club and he can veto any bid he chooses.

As a result, he could decide to veto bids from both the UK and the United States as both nations have decided to sanction Russian oligarchs following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Bids to take over the club were allowed before the deadline of Friday 18 March and all the information on the matter can be found here.

While the majority of candidates have emerged from the UK and the US, one of the highest bidding parties was the Saudi Media Group from the middle east.

However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is overseeing the sale, is unlikely to back a Saudi approach, considering the backlash from the British public following Newcastle United's recent purchase by a Gulf-based public investment fund.

