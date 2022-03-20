Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Roman Abramovich Decision That Could Scupper Chelsea Sale

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a decision that could scupper the sale of his club for a number of bidders, according to reports.

The west London club is currently up for sale after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government due to his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

As a result, the European champions have been given a special football license allowing them to play games, but the rest of their funds have been frozen until the club's sale is carried out.

imago1010523325h

As reported by the Daily Mail, Abramovich has made the decision that he does not want to accept a bid from any country that has sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

The Russian billionaire has hired American merchant bank, the Raine Group, to sell the club and he can veto any bid he chooses.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a result, he could decide to veto bids from both the UK and the United States as both nations have decided to sanction Russian oligarchs following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

imago1010569782h

Bids to take over the club were allowed before the deadline of Friday 18 March and all the information on the matter can be found here.

While the majority of candidates have emerged from the UK and the US, one of the highest bidding parties was the Saudi Media Group from the middle east.

However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is overseeing the sale, is unlikely to back a Saudi approach, considering the backlash from the British public following Newcastle United's recent purchase by a Gulf-based public investment fund.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010722736h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Will Push to The Limit to Reach Manchester City & Liverpool in Title Race

By Jago Hemming32 minutes ago
imago1010647195h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Chelsea Squad Can 'Recharge & Disconnect' During Upcoming International Break

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010578830h
News

Nick Candy Discusses Ruthless Decision Making as Chelsea Owner Ahead of Potential Takeover

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010094483h
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace Keep Their Eye on Chelsea Loanee Levi Colwill Ahead of Summer Swoop

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010368750h
News

Chelsea Set to Make Reece James Request to Gareth Southgate Ahead of International Break

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1002195915h
News

When Chelsea Will Face Crystal Palace at Wembley in FA Cup Semi Finals

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago0039736310h
News

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw: Chelsea to Face Crystal Palace at Wembley

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010756066h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Wanted by Juventus and Inter as Scouts Loom

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago