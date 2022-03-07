Skip to main content
Revealed: Roman Abramovich Wants to Sell Chelsea to Person Who Will Continue His Policy & Redevelop Stamford Bridge

Roman Abramovich wants to sell Chelsea Football Club to a person or group who will continue his policy of investment and look to redevelop Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The European champions have been put up for sale by owner Abramovich who has come under heavy fire for reportedly having 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin.

And, as per Sky News, the Russian is keen to sell the club to an owner who shares his policy and views to keep Chelsea a success.

imago0152179248h

The report states: "Abramovich wants to make sure the club is sold to someone or a group who will carry on his policy of investing in the squad with a view to redeveloping Stamford Bridge or building a new stadium."

Read More

This comes after it was reported that the owner is unlikely to sell to MMA star Conor McGregor, who is not thought to be the profile of owner that Abramovich is looking to succeed him.

A number of potential suitors as the future Chelsea owner have emerged since the news that Roman Abramovich will be selling the club.

imago1010114109h

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, have been tasked with the sale of the club and bids will be accepted until March 15. However, they will be carefully assessing each bid and ensure that the Blues' next owner is suitable.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

