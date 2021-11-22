Revealed: Roman Abramovich Will Not Attend Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not be in attendance for the Blues' Champions League clash against Juventus in Group H, despite being in England.

Thomas Tuchel's side face the Italian side on Tuesday night, needing one point to secure their place in the knock-out stages, whilst they must get all three points to be in with a chance of topping Group H.

However, it has now been revealed that he will not be in attendance for the clash as he has prior arrangements.

A spokesperson for the Chelsea owner, via Matt Law, has confirmed that the Russian will not be at the match.

They said: "Mr Abramovich will not be attending the match as he has a previous commitment elsewhere to a charity which he supports."

This comes after Tuchel discussed the owner in his pre-match press conference.

“First of all I have to say I do not know if he is in London at the moment and will be tomorrow so that answers the question if I have met him, no." he said.

The manager then continued to label Abramovich as a 'special owner'.

"Is he a special owner? I think first and most important, he is a huge football fan. He is in love with the game, with the details. He wants to know everything about what’s going on here in Cobham and we keep him informed and keep him posted because he has a genuine interest and love for the game." he confirmed.

