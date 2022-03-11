Skip to main content
Revealed: Roman Abramovich's Role in Chelsea Sale as Blues Handed Green Light

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has instructed Raine Group to go ahead with the sale of the Club despite being sanctioned by the United Kingdom government.

This means that the process is effectively out of the hands of the Russian, leaving questions as to whether he would pull a plug on the sale.

However, as per the Telegraph Football, Abramovich is still going ahead with the sale of the club.

imago1010479811h

There were reports that the Russian owner would receive nothing after having his assets frozen, meaning that he will not profit if he sells the Club.

However, it appears that he is putting Chelsea ahead of his own personal gain as he has tasked Raine Group to continue with the sale.

The merchant bank previously told potential buyers that the process was 'on pause' after Abramovich's sanctioning.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As Abramovich was placed on the UK list of sanctions, Chelsea felt the consequences as the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

imago1010479562h

Chelsea were also banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Chelsea could still have been sold if Abramovich waswilling to allow the government to take over the sale process, but now the UK have given the green light to Raine Group to complete the sale.

Discussions have been held between the government and Raine, the US bank handling the sale of Chelsea, and the process is to resume as it was before Abramovich was sanctioned.

It is also strongly believed there is confidence a deal could be agreed within the next four to six weeks, with several credible interested parties. 

The UK government reportedly viewed Nick Candy and a consortium headed by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss as 'serious contenders', however it is unclear as to whether these will be the party preferred by Raine Group.

