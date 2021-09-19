Revealed: Romelu Lukaku's Impressive Chelsea Start in Premier League This Season

The statistics have been revealed and Chelsea's new summer signing Romelu Lukaku is immediately proving why he is the man the Blues need to compete for the title.

Lukaku re-signed for the west London club for £97.5 million in August 2021 after a seven year spell away from the club.

He impressed last year at Inter as his side won Serie A and he finished the season as the second highest-scorer in the league behind Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

This season, he (along with Ronaldo) has returned to the Premier League and has immediately had an impact.

SIPA USA

In his first three Premier League appearances of the 2021/22 season, Lukaku has scored three goals, racked up an expected goals statistic of 2.35 and has had 17 touches in the opposition box.

In terms of those stats, he is ranked first out of any Chelsea player in the squad.

On top of those, the 28-year-old has won 16 duels, and created five chances, which leaves him ranked second of all Chelsea players in those departments.

Many Chelsea fans were disappointed with the impact that Timo Werner had at the club, scoring few goals despite being a consistent starter.

Instead the number 11 found himself a new role under Tuchel, utilising his pace down the wing and racking up an impressive number of assists.

But all Chelsea fans had been desperate for a proper number nine to come in and get their name on the scoresheet regularly, and Lukaku looks to be just that.

After a summer that saw Chelsea linked with a number of high-profile strikers such as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, it seems right that Lukaku is the man to wear the jersey.

Chelsea take on Tottenham in north London on Sunday afternoon and there is little doubt that Lukaku will be keen to leave his mark in the London derby.

