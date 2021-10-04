Revealed: Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Impressive Premier League Statistic Despite Limited Chelsea Minutes

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has registered an impressive statistic already this season, despite only making a handful of appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Englishman has impressed in his limited opportunties and was handed a start against Southampton, registering an assist for the opening goal.

The midfielder leads the line in most successful dribbles this season, showing the quality he offers to Tuchel and Chelsea.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Fulham but was less than impressive as the Cottagers went down. However, he has been on good form during his limited appearances this season and has been utilised ahead of summer signing Saul Niguez.

When discussing his reasoning for playing Loftus-Cheek, Tuchel said:

"So we decided to put Ruben because we were aware of their high pressing in midfield but we wanted to go through midfield.

"Ruben and Kova [Mateo Kovacic] can not only pass but drive with the ball to escape the press. That is the reason we picked them."

SIPA USA

Loftus-Cheek has proven he can drive with the ball, as is backed up with the statistics, as he has completed 4.6 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season, more than any other player in the competition.

The Englishman will be looking to keep up his performances as he looks to force his way into the starting XI for the foreseeable future.

Comment: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Starts to Come Into His Own Under Thomas Tuchel

