Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Saudi Media Group Plan to Replace Chelsea Shirt Sponsor Three With Middle East Option

Saudi Media Group, a party interested in purchasing Chelsea, are planning to replace shirt sponsor Three if they are successful with their bid, it has been reported.

This comes after Three UK suspended their partnership with Chelsea following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

However, this has not been possible as of yet due to sanctions against the Club.

imago1010082534h

The statement, relayed by Rob Harris,  Three demanded Chelsea work harder to remove the logo as it states: "(There) are ongoing issues with removing the Three logo from the shirts, as a result of kit supply issues and licence restrictions. We have requested that Chelsea reverts with a solution to this issue as soon as possible.”

The Saudi Media Group have reportedly bid $3.5 billion for the Club in recent days, with Friday's deadline looming.

And now, it has been revealed, via Nizaar Kinsella, that the group would look to replace the Three shirt sponsorship with an option from the Middle East.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010595486h

Mohamed Alkhereiji is a Chelsea fan leading a private consortium to take over the Blues from Abramovich and has no direct links to the government, Jacobs states.

It had previously been revealed that Saudi Media also wished to renew the contracts of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

They also have plans for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge and are keen on investing in both the academy and women's sides at Chelsea.

It is unclear as to the likelihood of a new owner replacing Three as the sponsor, with all parties having to agree for the contract to be terminated - it can be assumed.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful, but it is only a matter of time until Chelsea have new owners as the March 18 deadline approaches for bids to be submitted to Raine Group.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010658194h
News

'Deserved This Victory' - Marcos Alonso Happy With Chelsea's Champions League Knockout Stage Performance Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt4 minutes ago
imago1010488523h
News

'Bus Trip to Middlesbrough Scare Us?' - Antonio Rudiger Jokes About Trip for FA Cup Quarter-Final Tie

By Rob Calcutt34 minutes ago
imago1010494145h
News

Saul Niguez Tests Positive for Covid-19 Following Chelsea Absence vs LOSC Lille

By Nick Emms42 minutes ago
imago1004286174h (1)
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Want to Be 'Pioneers' for Supporter Involvement if Successful With Chelsea Bid & Promise Fan Seats on Board

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010648846h
News

'We Have the Responsibility' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Make Chelsea Excuses Despite Recent Uncertainty

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010648778h
News

New Chelsea Owners Will Have Time to Offer Cesar Azpilicueta Contract Extension Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479508h (1)
News

UK Government Decide Against 'Golden Share' Rule to Allow More Fan Representation Ahead of Chelsea Sale

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010649619h
News

'So Many Fans Here' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Fans Deserve to be Excited for Champions League Draw

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago