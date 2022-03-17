Revealed: Saudi Media Group Plan to Replace Chelsea Shirt Sponsor Three With Middle East Option

Saudi Media Group, a party interested in purchasing Chelsea, are planning to replace shirt sponsor Three if they are successful with their bid, it has been reported.

This comes after Three UK suspended their partnership with Chelsea following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

However, this has not been possible as of yet due to sanctions against the Club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The statement, relayed by Rob Harris, Three demanded Chelsea work harder to remove the logo as it states: "(There) are ongoing issues with removing the Three logo from the shirts, as a result of kit supply issues and licence restrictions. We have requested that Chelsea reverts with a solution to this issue as soon as possible.”

The Saudi Media Group have reportedly bid $3.5 billion for the Club in recent days, with Friday's deadline looming.

And now, it has been revealed, via Nizaar Kinsella, that the group would look to replace the Three shirt sponsorship with an option from the Middle East.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mohamed Alkhereiji is a Chelsea fan leading a private consortium to take over the Blues from Abramovich and has no direct links to the government, Jacobs states.

It had previously been revealed that Saudi Media also wished to renew the contracts of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

They also have plans for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge and are keen on investing in both the academy and women's sides at Chelsea.

It is unclear as to the likelihood of a new owner replacing Three as the sponsor, with all parties having to agree for the contract to be terminated - it can be assumed.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful, but it is only a matter of time until Chelsea have new owners as the March 18 deadline approaches for bids to be submitted to Raine Group.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube