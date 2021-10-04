Revealed: Why Saul Niguez Didn't Feature Against Southampton Despite Being 'Very Close' to Chelsea Start

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Saul Niguez came 'very close' to starting for Chelsea against Southampton but has given a reason as to why he hesitated from playing the Spaniard.

Saul was an unused substitute in the 3-1 win on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge as the Blues climbed to the top of the table heading into the international break.

The 26-year-old's time at Chelsea so far has been a difficult one. He had made just the two appearances and has seen the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley appear to have jumped him in the midfield pecking order.

Saul's debut against Aston Villa in September was a hard one to take. At half-time he was hooked and taken off by Tuchel after a poor first half. He was given another chance against the same side later on in the month in the Carabao Cup but hasn't featured since.

Tuchel has now revealed Saul was 'very close' to playing at the weekend but has given his reasoning for hesitating against the decision.

"Particularly about Saul, he was very, very close to start today," Tuchel told the media at full-time on Saturday. "In the end I decided against him because I thought to put him in another high pressing match, an opponent pressing so high in the centre of the pitch, would it be fair to say 'okay, now prove it and let’s see if your adaption has gone further' and I hesitated a little bit."

The Chelsea boss has assured Saul that minutes will come for the midfielder, he just needs to continue working hard and adapting to life in England and the top-flight.

