Revealed: Seven Chelsea Players Named in UEFA Champions League Team of the Week

Chelsea have had seven players name in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week after victory over LOSC Lille.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic secured a comfortable 2-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's men.

And now, seven of the Chelsea stars have been included in WhoScored's UEFA Champions League Team of the Week.

Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante join Chelsea's goalscorers in making up the majority of the team.

Furthermore, Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui and Atletico Madrid pair Geoffrey Kondogbia and Jaoa Felix join Benfica's Odysseas Vlachodimos to complete the team.

Silva was one of the most impressive performers for the Blues despite being one of the eldest players on the pitch, showing his world-class quality and experience on the way to keeping a clean sheet for Chelsea.

Read More

imago1010085055h

Pulisic, who has struggled of late, also impressed as he showed fine defensive work rate alongside attacking movement before scoring Chelsea's second.

Ziyech was replaced in the second half due to injury but did enough in his time on the pitch to earn his place in the team.

The Moroccan has found his form in recent weeks and has become one of Chelsea's biggest threats in attack and will be called upon if the Blues are to get through into the later stages of the competition.

Havertz was preferred to Romelu Lukaku upfront and showed his class once more, scoring a fantastic header in the opening stages to make the game more comfortable for Chelsea.

