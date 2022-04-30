Revealed: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Met With Bruce Buck Ahead of Late Chelsea Bid

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of the bidders for Chelsea, has met with chairman Bruce Buck despite Todd Boehly being named as the preferred bidder by Raine Group.

This comes after the sale process entered the next stage, with Boehly's group entering exclusive talks with Chelsea after Raine named him as the preferred bidder.

It was reported that the merchant bank in charge of the sale for Chelsea were unaware of the details of Ratcliffe's bid.

However, it has now been revealed, via Nick Purewal, that Ratcliffe had already met with Buck, the Chelsea chairman, before submitting his bid.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The report states that Chelsea bosses had 'not expected Ratcliffe to make such a late, dramatic entrance into the race' but he met with Blues chairman Buck on Thursday, the previous day to his bid.

Ratcliffe only decided to enter the fray this week but has moved quickly to get himself in a position to make what he believes is the most compelling offer. The billionaire has also alreadyspoken to the British government as they could veto any move for the club, playing a big part.

The Monaco resident has been in London recently, presumably in discussion with banks and has not met any of the Chelsea fan groups as Boehly has.

Ineos owner Ratcliffe released his mission statement after his bid became official as on Friday he explained: “We put an offer in this morning We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London. We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”

