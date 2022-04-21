Skip to main content
Revealed: Sir Lewis Hamilton's Role in Sir Martin Broughton's Chelsea Bid

Sir Lewis Hamilton's role in the Sir Martin Broughton consortium has been revealed as the English sportsperson has been added to the group's bid to buy Chelsea.

A spokesperson for Hamilton confirmed his involvement in Sir Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea but has denied that he will invest £10 million into the club.

And now the role that Hamilton will play if the bid is successful has been revealed.

imago1011202784h

As per Matt Law, Hamilton will play an active role in diversity and racism issues as part of the Sir Broughton consortium if they succeed in their bid to buy Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Serena Williams also joined the bid to purchase the club as it is now revealed that the two sporting idols already knew associates of Joshua Harris and David Blitzer before their bid for Chelsea was submitted and that the pair have been part of the group from the start of the process.

imago0078499501h

The report continues to state that: "One of Hamilton’s main interests in becoming an investor in Chelsea would be to advise on and promote diversity issues, which he has already worked hard on within Formula One. The Hamilton Commission was launched to address the underrepresentation of black people in UK motorsport."

With the three final bidders having met former Blue Paul Canoville to discuss their proposals and plans to improve inclusion and diversity, this could hand Broughton an edge.

Raine are yet to name their preferred bidder as over the weekend, more information was given to bank after they went back to all three parties asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

