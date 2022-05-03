Sir Martin Broughton's consortium have been put on standby in the case that Todd Boehly's group's takeover of Chelsea falls through, according to reports.

This comes as Boehly's party were named by Raine as the preferred bidder, with Broughton's consortium missing out,

As per Matt Law, Broughton's bid has been put on standby in case Boehly's group cannot agree terms over a takeover.

IMAGO / photothek

The report states that Broughton has also told members of his consortium to remain on standby in case the Boehly bid breaks down, but there is currently no real confidence of that happening.

This means that Stephen Pagliuca's group appear to be officially out of the running.

This comes after it was revealed that at least one consortium to bid for Chelsea remains on standby, now revealed to be Broughton's.

Boehly's consortium has a week to finalise the paperwork and agree a deal to become the next owner.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Boehly and groups who were part of the formal bidding process met with fan groups and former Blue Paul Canoville, as they carried out due diligence and met with several stakeholders in the drawn out process, handing Broughton a boost ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who bid late for the club.

Ratcliffe met with Chelsea Supporters Trust as he looks to play catch-up to Boehly's group and the other consortiums, but it is unclear as to whether he has a chance over Boehly, and then Broughton, after the former has been put on standby.

More will become clear in the coming week as Boehly's group enter exclusive talks ahead of a potential takeover.