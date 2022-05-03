Skip to main content

Revealed: Sir Martin Broughton's Consortium on Standby for Chelsea Takeover

Sir Martin Broughton's consortium have been put on standby in the case that Todd Boehly's group's takeover of Chelsea falls through, according to reports.

This comes as Boehly's party were named by Raine as the preferred bidder, with Broughton's consortium missing out,

As per Matt Law, Broughton's bid has been put on standby in case Boehly's group cannot agree terms over a takeover.

imago0078499516h (2)

The report states that Broughton has also told members of his consortium to remain on standby in case the Boehly bid breaks down, but there is currently no real confidence of that happening.

This means that Stephen Pagliuca's group appear to be officially out of the running.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This comes after it was revealed that at least one consortium to bid for Chelsea remains on standby, now revealed to be Broughton's.

Boehly's consortium has a week to finalise the paperwork and agree a deal to become the next owner.

imago1011305893h (1)

Boehly and groups who were part of the formal bidding process met with fan groups and former Blue Paul Canoville, as they carried out due diligence and met with several stakeholders in the drawn out process, handing Broughton a boost ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who bid late for the club.

Ratcliffe met with Chelsea Supporters Trust as he looks to play catch-up to Boehly's group and the other consortiums, but it is unclear as to whether he has a chance over Boehly, and then Broughton, after the former has been put on standby.

More will become clear in the coming week as Boehly's group enter exclusive talks ahead of a potential takeover.

imago1007475146h
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Aware of Need to Renew Reece James & Mason Mount's Chelsea Contracts

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1004286174h (6)
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'Not in Same Race' as Todd Boehly Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0043570703h
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Won't Attend Chelsea vs Wolves Due to Nice Participation in French Cup Final

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011113884h (1)
News

Consortium Remains on Standby Despite Not Being Named Preferred Chelsea Bidder

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010113110h
News

Chelsea Supporters Trust Confirm Meeting With Sir Jim Ratcliffe Ahead of Takeover

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011475062h
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Demand Chelsea Pay €80M Kounde Release Clause Amid Rudiger & Christensen Departures

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011630736h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea One of the 'Closest' to Signing Leicester's Youri Tielemans

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010113110h
News

Report: Ratcliffe Set to Meet Chelsea Stakeholders Despite Boehly Being Named Preferred Bidder

By Nick Emms16 hours ago