Revealed: Some of Tammy Abraham's Chelsea teammates 'shocked' after FA Cup semi-final selection snub

Some of the Chelsea squad have been left shocked at Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave Tammy Abraham out of the Blues matchday squad to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The news of Abraham's was revealed of the morning of the semi-final clash at Wembley, which sees him omitted from the matchday 20.

Despite there being nine substitutes available, Abraham hasn't made the squad and as the Telegraph report, it has shocked some of his teammates.

Abraham featured in the first three rounds for the Blues, netting a hat-trick against Luton Town, and is Chelsea's top scorer this season in all competitions with 12 goals.

But the 23-year-old's snub will cast further doubt over his future in west London as West Ham show interest in the England international.

Tuchel has insisted his decision to leave Abraham out in recent weeks is not personal after the forward has recovered from an ankle problem.

"We're in the decisive part of the season, where it's not so easy to bring injured players into the shape," said Tuchel recently. "We've only got three changes and a big handicap. It's up to Tammy [Abraham] to do everything possible.

"We have 22 players on the pitch and it's very hard to select 18 for Premier League matches. In the offensive position it's possible to have a huge impact in small minutes. We demand a lot of Tammy, he demands a lot of himself."

Abraham will feel hard done by with several other players at the club being given several opportunities by Tuchel, whereas he has been left to sit out of the squad more often than not.

