Revealed: The Changes to Chelsea's Festive Period Premier League Schedule

Chelsea have revealed that there have been changes to their fixtures, with six matches being moved for broadcasting reasons.

The Blues will have six games available for fans to watch with BT Sport, Amazon and Sky Sports all broadcasting their games.

The fixture list has now been confirmed for December and one match in January, the club have revealed.

The Blues start the month with a trip to former Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri's Watford side at 7:00pm on Wednesday 1st December.

Just three days later and Thomas Tuchel's men are back in action, with a London derby against West Ham in the early kick-off.

The next change sees Chelsea welcome Rafa Benitez's Everton side to Stamford Bridge on Saturday 15th December, but this could change depending on the Blues' participation in the Club World Cup.

Boxing Day sees Chelsea travel to Birmingham as they face Aston Villa in the evening kick-off on Sky Sports.

Three days later the Blues host Brighton in the Premier League before welcoming Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday 2nd January, a day later than originally scheduled.

