October 5, 2021
Revealed: The Chelsea Duo Included in Premier League Team of the Week

Rewards for fine form.
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Cesar Azpiliceuta have been named in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week after Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Southampton.

The team is decided based on the average match rating of each player.

The pair have been named in the team, both being rated 8.16.

The players all received ratings, with the highest being 10 based on several statistics.

Other players included in the team were former Blue Mohammed Salah, Spurs' Sergio Reguillon and Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Raul Jiminez of Wolves.

The Blues were impressive as they came out 3-1 victors against Southampton at Stamford Bridge, with both defenders involved in goals.

Chalobah opened the scoring against the Saints, heading home from a Ruben Loftus-Cheek flick on whilst Azpilicueta registered the assist for Timo Werner's goal.

The pair looked strong, with Southampton's only chance coming from the penalty spot which James Ward-Prowse converted excellently.

Ben Chilwell capped off the performance, bagging the third goal of the game.

The win saw Chelsea move to top of the Premier League ahead of the international break and the Blues will be looking to keep performing to stay there after a tough start to the season.

