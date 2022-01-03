Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Revealed: The Chelsea Games Edouard Mendy Will Miss Due to AFCON Senegal Duty

Author:

Chelsea will be without Edouard Mendy for the remainder of January after he left the squad to join up with the Senegal national team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old jetted off immediately after playing in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday to meet up with his national teammates, being joined by Reds winger Sadio Mane on the flight. 

The Africa Cup of Nations begins on January 9, with Senegal beginning their tournament against Zimbabwe on Monday 10 January.  

The final takes place on Sunday 6 February which means Mendy could miss a maximum of five games. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga will come into the side to become Thomas Tuchel's number one for the time being. He has been shown faith the the German and has rewarded him with positive performances in return. 

So what games will Mendy miss?

January is a crucial month for the Blues. They will play in three different competitions against tough opponents. He will miss three matches against Tottenham, a trip to Manchester City in the Premier League as well as an FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield which he would have been most likely rested for. 

Wednesday 5 January: Tottenham Hotspur (h)- Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg

Saturday 8 January: Chesterfield (h) - FA Cup 3rd round

Wednesday 12 January: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg

Saturday 15 January: Manchester City (a) - Premier League

Sunday 23 January: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - Premier League 

Should Mendy reach the final, when will he return?

After Spurs on January 23, Chelsea have a break before heading to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup. Their semi-final is on February 9 which will mean Mendy will have finished the AFCON. 

However, it's unlikely he would come straight back into the side so an appearance in the final/third place game could come if Tuchel wanted to switch it up, which could be harsh on Kepa. 

