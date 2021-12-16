Revealed: The Chelsea Players Missing Premier League Clash vs Everton Due to COVID-19

The players missing Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday have been revealed.

It was reported that three players had given back positive COVID-19 test results, however there are more than this.

As per Simon Johnson, up to five players are missing the match due to COVID-19 regulations.

Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell all tested positive for COVID-19 whilst Kai Havertz is awaiting his result.

It is unclear as to whether Havertz will be back for Chelsea's clash vs Wolves on Sunday, with him needing to return a negative test in order to be in contention.

The five players will join Mateo Kovacic in isolation for Chelsea, after the Croation also tested positive for Coronavirus.

A period of isolation is required before they re-test, being allowed to return once they hand in a negative COVID test.

Chilwell would not have featured anyway due to injury but it was believed that Lukaku and Hudson-Odoi were in line to start against Everton.

Speaking previously on COVID-19, Thomas Tuchel said: "You cannot control it. If we think we control these things then maybe it's the first step in the wrong direction.

"I absolutely love and appreciate how the club handles these situations, organisation-wise and information-wise. It’s brilliant. Still, we are not safe.

"Players, staff, we go home, we see people, we have children in schools. We are not isolated on an island where nothing can happen and we should never make the mistake to think so."

