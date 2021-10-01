Revealed: The Chelsea Players Included in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Month for September

October 1, 2021
Revealed: The Chelsea Trio Included in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Month for September

A fine month for three players.
Author:

Chelsea have had three players included in the WhoScored Premier League Team of the Month for September.

The team is decided on average match ratings, with a handful of statistics analysed to provide these numbers.

WhoScored have released their team of the month and Chelsea have the joint top number of players in the team with three.

Thiago Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku are the three Blues included in the team, matching Liverpool's three of Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Mohammed Salah.

Surprisingly, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was not included in the side despite being the only one of Thomas Tuchel's side to be nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for September.

Silva was key in Chelsea's defence as they kept a clean sheet at the beginning of the month in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, where Kovacic got a goal and Lukaku bagged a brace on his return to Stamford Bridge.

sipa_35136227

The Brazilian then opened the scoring against London rivals Tottenham as he proceeded to keep a clean sheet in a match that saw Kovacic look impressive in a midfield three in the second half.

The Blues ended the month with an uninspiring 1-0 defeat to the hands of Manchester City, with Silva coming off the bench to replace Reece James in the first half whilst Kovacic and Lukaku started the match.

