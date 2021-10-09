    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: The Coaches That Inspired Thomas Tuchel Throughout His Career

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the coaches that have inspired him throughout his managerial career.

    The German has learnt from some of the very best during his time in the game.

    Speaking at the Trento Sport Festival via calcioinpillole.com, Tuchel discussed who has inspired him throughout his career.

    sipa_35236800 (6)

    He said: “Let me say that my first coach was my father, then I had an extraordinary coach like Ralf Rangnick who told us that it is not always necessary to always run after the striker, but you can also play differently. It was revolutionary.

    "Then over the years many people have helped me to increase my opinion of the game: I am grateful to Jupp Heyncknes, my first match in the Bundesliga was against him, a 2-2. He is an idol, but he treated me like a friend, like a son. He was extraordinarily polite, he made me realize what kind of gentleman you have to be to get to the top. 

    "When I saw the play (of) Ajax of van Gaal, the Arsenal of Wenger, the Milan of Sacchi ... I felt something different, I did not understand the details, but it was nice to see. 

    Pep Tuchel

    "Later I understood how much influence the club has, the coach, how important the role is. I was happy to see Guardiola and Barcelona grow, perhaps the highest level in those years. Every game has led me to improve on a daily basis.“

    Tuchel's Chelsea beat Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League final last season as the German cemented his place at the top of the managerial game.

    His side will be looking to do better in the league this year and currently sit top of the Premier League table, ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Revealed: The Coaches That Inspired Thomas Tuchel Throughout His Career

    31 seconds ago
    1006964414
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Have 'No Intention' of Letting Chelsea Target Federico Chiesa Leave

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35236800 (6)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals When He Knew Chelsea Could Win the Champions League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35283450
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Still Interested in Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34764865
    News

    'We Fell in Love With Them' - Tuchel Reveals Serie A Club That He Adores

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35236754
    News

    Kai Havertz Heaps Praise Upon Romelu Lukaku Following Club Record Return to Chelsea

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35322531 (1)
    News

    'I Imagined We Would Dominate' - Thomas Tuchel's Brutally Honest Verdict About Defeat to Juventus

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35323972
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals Negotiations That Led Lukaku to Join Chelsea

    4 hours ago