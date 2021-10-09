Revealed: The Coaches That Inspired Thomas Tuchel Throughout His Career

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the coaches that have inspired him throughout his managerial career.

The German has learnt from some of the very best during his time in the game.

Speaking at the Trento Sport Festival via calcioinpillole.com, Tuchel discussed who has inspired him throughout his career.

Sipa USA

He said: “Let me say that my first coach was my father, then I had an extraordinary coach like Ralf Rangnick who told us that it is not always necessary to always run after the striker, but you can also play differently. It was revolutionary.

"Then over the years many people have helped me to increase my opinion of the game: I am grateful to Jupp Heyncknes, my first match in the Bundesliga was against him, a 2-2. He is an idol, but he treated me like a friend, like a son. He was extraordinarily polite, he made me realize what kind of gentleman you have to be to get to the top.

"When I saw the play (of) Ajax of van Gaal, the Arsenal of Wenger, the Milan of Sacchi ... I felt something different, I did not understand the details, but it was nice to see.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"Later I understood how much influence the club has, the coach, how important the role is. I was happy to see Guardiola and Barcelona grow, perhaps the highest level in those years. Every game has led me to improve on a daily basis.“

Tuchel's Chelsea beat Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League final last season as the German cemented his place at the top of the managerial game.

His side will be looking to do better in the league this year and currently sit top of the Premier League table, ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube