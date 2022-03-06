Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: The 'Complicating Factors' Affecting Roman Abramovich's Sale of Chelsea

There are several factors complicating a sale of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per Sky Sports, there are a handful of 'complicating factors' affecting a potential sale of Chelsea.

imago1010338757h

There is much interest in the club, including a bid from Swiss and American billionare's Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly, who were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian but have had a bid rejected.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak also claims to be in negotiations with Roman Abramovich's lawyers to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

However, several factors could affect any potential sale of the club, according to Sky Sports.

imago1010295048h

What are the 'complicated factors'?

Read More

Firstly, the unease about doing business with Abramovich could affect any sale as he is facing the threat of being sanctioned by the United Kingdom government.

Furthermore, there could be a reluctance to do any deals involving any Russians due to the current invasion of Ukraine.

Finally, the UK Government is preparing legislation which would let it seize the assets of sanctioned individuals without having to pay them compensation.

imago1010295044h

Despite their being much interest in the club, it could prove to be tricky for a sale to be done quickly.

Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds, with several bids expecting to be tabelled soon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010364798h
News

Kai Havertz 'Very Pleased' With Chelsea's 'Difficult' Victory Over Burnley

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1009585770h
News

Report: Andreas Christensen's Move From Chelsea to Barcelona Pending 'Final Details' Ahead of Meeting in Spain

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010144506h
News

Conor McGregor Sends Message to Roman Abramovich Amid Chelsea Interest Rumours

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010364817h
News

Reece James on Chelsea's Momentum Following Burnley Victory

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010364618h
News

Reece James Provides Fitness Update After Premier League Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010365217h
News

Reece James Happy to Be Back in Premier League Action for Chelsea `

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1010365217h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights Individual Performances in Chelsea's Win Over Burnley

By Nick Emms6 hours ago
imago1010360760h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Pride in Chelsea Performances Amid Uncertainty Regarding Sale

By Nick Emms7 hours ago