Revealed: The 'Complicating Factors' Affecting Roman Abramovich's Sale of Chelsea

There are several factors complicating a sale of Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per Sky Sports, there are a handful of 'complicating factors' affecting a potential sale of Chelsea.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

There is much interest in the club, including a bid from Swiss and American billionare's Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly, who were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian but have had a bid rejected.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak also claims to be in negotiations with Roman Abramovich's lawyers to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

However, several factors could affect any potential sale of the club, according to Sky Sports.

IMAGO / PA Images

What are the 'complicated factors'?

Firstly, the unease about doing business with Abramovich could affect any sale as he is facing the threat of being sanctioned by the United Kingdom government.

Furthermore, there could be a reluctance to do any deals involving any Russians due to the current invasion of Ukraine.

Finally, the UK Government is preparing legislation which would let it seize the assets of sanctioned individuals without having to pay them compensation.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite their being much interest in the club, it could prove to be tricky for a sale to be done quickly.

Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds, with several bids expecting to be tabelled soon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube