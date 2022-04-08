Revealed: The Date of New Chelsea Deadline as Bidders Prepare Final Offers

The date of the extended deadline for Chelsea bidders to submit improved offers has been revealed.

This comes after it was reported that Raine Group were set to extend the deadline for final bids to be submitted, with 'late next week' given as the reported timing.

It has now been revealed, as per Matt Law, that the official deadline date is now April 14.

This gives bidders an extra three days to submit their final proposals to buy Chelsea as we enter the next stage of the sale process.

Once Raine receive the final offers, they will select their preferred bidder to submit for Government approval.

However, it was reported that Raine are considering awaiting clearance from the Premier League for all four consortia before presenting a preferred bidder to the Government.

This would speed up the process, with the parties already submitting their documents to the Premier League for approval.

The extension could play a key part for some bidders as they can make late alterations to their bids in the hopes of becoming successful.

IMAGO / PA Images

The latest developments have seen Todd Boehly's consortium add principal owner of the Los Angels Dodgers, Mark Walter, to his bid.

Previous reports stated that Boehly was already confident in the size of his wealth to compete in the bid to buy Chelsea, with Walter's role within the consortium not clear yet.

The Ricketts Family Investment Group join Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca in this stage of the process with one of the four listed likely to be the next owners of Chelsea.

