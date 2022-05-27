Skip to main content

Revealed: The Details Behind Edouard Mendy's Move to Chelsea

Former Chelsea goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon has revealed the details of Edouard Mendy's move to the club, including how long he had scouted the Senegal international.

The shot-stopper arrived in London under Frank Lampard in 2020, with it believed to be under Petr Cech's recommendation.

However, speaking to Foot Mercato, Lollichon has revealed the details behind the transfer and his role in bringing Mendy to Chelsea.

imago1012108084h

After stepping back as a goalkeeper coach, Lollichon became loan player technical coach for Chelsea but admitted that he participated in the recruitment of goalkeepers too.

When asked about it, he described signing Mendy as 'the icing on the cake' before expanding on the transfer.

He said: "Edouard Mendy is the icing on the cake. It required very discreet work. I hadn't spoken to anyone about it but I had been following him since his first matches in Ligue 2 in Reims. 

"I only spoke about it to Petr Cech, then at Arsenal. I asked him to watch it and tell me what he thought. He said to me: 'It's not bad!'."

imago0013896942h

The Frenchman continued to reveal the details regarding Mendy's transfer to Stamford Bridge.

"Then at some point at Chelsea, there was a need for a new goalkeeper but on the market, there weren't many people, or else it required a lot of money," he said. 

"I say to Petr: 'Do you remember Edouard? I continue to follow him'. Then he answers me, 'ok but can he?'. See now that you are technical manager at Chelsea, put your eyes on it'. Then at the end, he tells me that we have to go. 

"That's what we did. The success is magnificent. So we can always screw up, but Edouard had a story that made us think that his ability to adapt was going to be interesting."

imago1012194321h
