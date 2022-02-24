Revealed: The Details of Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Injuries

The details of injuries that Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech suffered for Chelsea against LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 have been revealed.

The pair were substituted against the French side on Tuesday and this threw their involvement on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final into doubt.

As per Nathan Gissing. the injuries are 'nothing serious'.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He wrote: "Understand Kovacic and Ziyech's injuries are ‘nothing serious’. They are both fine. Both picked up ‘impact’ injuries. Kovacic got a kick in the back and Ziyech a kick to his achilles."

Speaking on the injuries after the match, Tuchel said: "I don't know. I should have substituted Kova at half-time so we could have saved one more change. I did not speak to the doctor yet with Hakim, I hope it is not too much.

"We will take care to be ready on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We don't like that much injuries and would like impact from the bench in a tactical manner, we hope the guys will be ready for Sunday."

Chelsea are already battling to have Mason Mount back for the Carabao Cup final whilst Reece James could return to the squad after he is set to return to team training on Thursday.

The Blues face Liverpool on Sunday and are hoping to have both Kovacic and Ziyech available after their recent run of form that has seen Chelsea lift the Club World Cup trophy in the past month.

