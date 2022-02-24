Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: The Details of Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Injuries

The details of injuries that Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech suffered for Chelsea against LOSC Lille in the Champions League round of 16 have been revealed.

The pair were substituted against the French side on Tuesday and this threw their involvement on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final into doubt. 

As per Nathan Gissing. the injuries are 'nothing serious'.

imago1009779480h

He wrote: "Understand Kovacic and Ziyech's injuries are ‘nothing serious’. They are both fine. Both picked up ‘impact’ injuries. Kovacic got a kick in the back and Ziyech a kick to his achilles."

Speaking on the injuries after the match, Tuchel said: "I don't know. I should have substituted Kova at half-time so we could have saved one more change. I did not speak to the doctor yet with Hakim, I hope it is not too much.

Read More

"We will take care to be ready on Sunday. 

imago1010082631h

"We don't like that much injuries and would like impact from the bench in a tactical manner, we hope the guys will be ready for Sunday."

Chelsea are already battling to have Mason Mount back for the Carabao Cup final whilst Reece James could return to the squad after he is set to return to team training on Thursday.

The Blues face Liverpool on Sunday and are hoping to have both Kovacic and Ziyech available after their recent run of form that has seen Chelsea lift the Club World Cup trophy in the past month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010082631h
News

Revealed: The Details of Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Injuries

By Nick Emms
56 seconds ago
imago1009227635h
Transfer News

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Set for AC Milan Meeting Ahead of Potential Chelsea Loan Termination

By Nick Emms
45 minutes ago
imago1002351635h
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'In a Cage' at Chelsea With Antonio Conte Reuinion at Spurs 'Only Realistic Escape Route'

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010100043h
News

Report: Conor Gallagher to be Introduced Into Chelsea First Team Next Season

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1007424402h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Must Make Correct Chelsea Call as He Faces Romelu Lukaku or Kai Havertz Selection Dilemma Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1009367964h
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Still Wants to Turn Around Chelsea Woes

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago
imago1010082631h
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Boost as Mateo Kovacic & Hakim Ziyech Injuries 'Nothing Serious' Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
4 hours ago
imago1009991014h
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku Wants to Make Return to Inter Milan

By Rob Calcutt
4 hours ago