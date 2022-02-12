Revealed: The Details of Thomas Tuchel & Roman Abramovich's Conversation After Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has revealed what he and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich spoke about after winning the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Chelsea came out 2-1 victors after extra-time after Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring before Kai Havertz bagged the winner.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the game, Blues boss Tuchel revealed all about his conversation with Abramovich.

He said: “I said congratulations, he said congratulations, and I said it's for you. It's your club and it's your input and your passion that made this possible and we're happy to be part of it.”

Tuchel has led his side to winning it all under Abramovich, adding the much sorted after Club World Cup to the Chelsea trophy collection, meaning that the Blues have won every trophy available in the Russian's tenure.

"Of course, the trophy is for him," Tuchel admitted.

Club record signing Lukaku opened the scoring for Chelsea with a fantastic header before Havertz converted to win the match for Tuchel's side in extra time.

Abramovich was down on the pitch come full time to celebrate the trophy in Abu Dhabi and took time to congratulate his manager, who also lifted the UEFA Champions League last season and UEFA Super Cup at the beginning of htis season.

Tuchel has his eyes set on a first domestic trophy as Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final later this month.

But next is a clash against Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend.