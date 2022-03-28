Skip to main content
Revealed: The Dilemma Facing Joshua Harris, David Blitzer & Stephen Pagliuca Ahead of Chelsea Sale

Sir Martin Broughton's bid for Chelsea and Stephen Pagliuca's proposal may both be at risk following Raine Group naming the pair in their preferred bidders due to involvements with other Clubs.

Broughton has launched a consortium whilst details of Pagliuca's bid remain private, with not much information available.

As per Matt Law, Broughton and Pagliuca's offers face a dilemma as there is only one month for those who have shares in other Club's to divest or dilute their shares.

imago1010608629h (2)

This comes after Raine have informed the bidders of a April 18 deadline, when they will appraoch the UK Government for a licence to sell the Club.

Law states that this gives Joshua Harris and David Blitzer, who are behind Broughton’s offer, and Pagliuca, whose bid was shortlisted, just a month to divest or dilute their shares in Crystal Palace and Atalanta or face elimination.

Harris and Blitzer currently own stakes in Crystal Palace whilst Pagliuca owns 55 per cent of Atalanta, presenting a problem for Chelsea as both teams play in the same competitions - the Premier League and Champions Leaugue.

This would hand Todd Boehly and the Ricketts family a boost in their pursuit for the Club as the other two bidders on the shortlist.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the hunt for the Blues but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

However, it appears that the sale could be a record for a sports team, with bidders encouraged to increase their offers to over £2.5 billion.

