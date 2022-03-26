Revealed: The Failed Bidders in Race for Chelsea Takeover Amid Raine Group Shortlist Decision

The parties who have been unsuccessful in their attempts to buy Chelsea Football club have been revealed, amid the shortlist made by Raine Group.

A number of parties showed interest in buying the Blues when they were put up for sale at the beginning of the month by current owner Roman Abramovich.

Merchant bank Raine Group are overseeing the sale of the club, and are now believed to have decided on their shortlist of parties who are through to the next stage of the takeover.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sky News, some of the parties who have been unsuccessful in their bids have been revealed.

Nick Candy, who is a British businessman and Chelsea fan, is among those who failed to make the shortlist.

Saudi Media Group were reported to have made an offer of around £2.7 billion for the World and European Champions, but they have been unable to progress to the next stage.

As well as them, Woody Johnson was unsuccessful in his attempts and so were London-based Centricus, but there were conflicting reports about their progression on Friday.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Raine Group are believed to have 'confirmed' their shortlist for the next stage of talks.

The list is made up of bids headed by Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca.

It is thought that the remaining contenders have been asked to commit at least £1 billion worth of spending into the squad and Stamford Bridge stadium, with binding offers needing to be submitted by the middle of April as the process continues.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

