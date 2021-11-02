Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: The Five Chelsea Players Named in WhoScored's Premier League October Team of the Month

    Author:

    Chelsea have had five players named in the WhoScored Team of the Month for October following the Blues' 3-0 win at Newcastle United.

    The Blues were impressive as Reece James bagged a brace and Jorginho scored from the penalty spot as Thomas Tuchel's side went four points clear at the top of the Premier League at the end of the month.

    James, Mateo Kovacic, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell were all named in the October Team of the Month.

    Four Chelsea defenders were included in the team as the Blues kept three clean sheets in four Premier League matches in October, whilst Kovacic was named in midfield after an impressive month.

    Unfortunatly for the Croatian, the month ended in injury and will see him miss weeks as he is sidelined.

    Read More

    Surprisingly, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale was named in goal ahead of Edoaurd Mendy, who kept three clean sheets including putting in a Man of the Match performance against Brentford.

    Wing-backs James and Chilwell have been in fine goalscoring form over the past month, with Chilwell scoring three goals in his last four games whilst James bagged in back to back games, against Norwich and a brace against Newcastle.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35708031
    News

    Revealed: The Five Chelsea Players Named in WhoScored's Premier League October Team of the Month

    39 seconds ago
    Chalobah vs Palace.jfif
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Loan System After Trevoh Chalobah Emergence

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35184698 (4)
    News

    'Not Worried at All' - Chelsea Fans React to Antonio Conte Being Named as Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach

    1 hour ago
    sipa_33186242
    News

    Confirmed: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Appointed Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach

    1 hour ago
    CarabaoCupTrophy1220_0
    News

    Confirmed: When Chelsea Will Play Brentford in Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    Thomas Tuchel 'Hoping' to Rely on Strikers for Goals Upon Timo Werner & Romelu Lukaku Return

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35775672
    News

    Report: Saul Niguez Has 'Good Chance' to Start for Chelsea vs Malmo After Impressing Thomas Tuchel

    3 hours ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals PSG Plans Which He Achieved at Chelsea

    3 hours ago