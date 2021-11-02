Revealed: The Five Chelsea Players Named in WhoScored's Premier League October Team of the Month

Chelsea have had five players named in the WhoScored Team of the Month for October following the Blues' 3-0 win at Newcastle United.

The Blues were impressive as Reece James bagged a brace and Jorginho scored from the penalty spot as Thomas Tuchel's side went four points clear at the top of the Premier League at the end of the month.

James, Mateo Kovacic, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell were all named in the October Team of the Month.

Four Chelsea defenders were included in the team as the Blues kept three clean sheets in four Premier League matches in October, whilst Kovacic was named in midfield after an impressive month.

Unfortunatly for the Croatian, the month ended in injury and will see him miss weeks as he is sidelined.

Surprisingly, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale was named in goal ahead of Edoaurd Mendy, who kept three clean sheets including putting in a Man of the Match performance against Brentford.

Wing-backs James and Chilwell have been in fine goalscoring form over the past month, with Chilwell scoring three goals in his last four games whilst James bagged in back to back games, against Norwich and a brace against Newcastle.

