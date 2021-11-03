Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Revealed: The Five Names Chelsea Considered to Appoint as Head Coach Before Thomas Tuchel

    Author:

    Chelsea's managerial shortlist to replace Frank Lampard in January has been revealed after the club opted to appoint Thomas Tuchel.

    The German appears to have been the right appointment as Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table and have lifted both the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup in his first year in charge.

    However, as per Daily Star, Chelsea considered five other options before appointing Tuchel.

    The alternatives were Ralf Rangnick, Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers, Massimiliano Allegri and Andriy Shevchenko.

    Rangnick is now Head of Sports and Development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow and played a key part to bring in Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin in the summer.

    Daily Star continue to report that he was the first choice as an interim manager for the Blues, however he rejected the opportunity as the Blues chose Tuchel instead.

    Julian Nagelsmann, current Bayern Munich manager, was also on the shortlist but he opted to see the season out with RB Leipzig before the Bavarians paid a world record £28 million fee to bring him to the German giants.

    Former Blue Shevchenko was also on the list but considered an outsider. He stayed with the Ukrainian national team and led them to an impressive quarter-final run at Euro 2020.

    Allegri was out of a job and considered but is now back at Juventus whilst Rodgers has admirers at Chelsea but was not handed the role.

    Revealed: The Five Names Chelsea Considered to Appoint as Head Coach Before Thomas Tuchel

