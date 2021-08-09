Sports Illustrated home
Revealed: Chelsea Given Deadline to Register Romelu Lukaku for UEFA Super Cup vs Villarreal

The deadline is there for Chelsea.
The deadline Chelsea have to register Romelu Lukaku in their squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday night has been revealed.

Lukaku, 28, is on the verge of returning to Stamford Bridge in a club-record deal worth a reported £97.5 million on a five-year contract.

A transfer fee has been agreed between the clubs after lengthy negotiations and now Lukaku needs to undergo his medical to finalise his switch back to west London.

The paperworks, as of Sunday evening, were yet to be signed by the clubs which have held the deal up and stopped Lukaku from undergoing his medical.

Chelsea want Lukaku in place for the start of the season. Their Premier League campaign kicks off on Saturday against Crystal Palace and a deal should be completed in time for the Belgian to be available for selection.

But Tuchel's men also play on Wednesday against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast which is leaving it tight of time for Lukaku to make the team.

The Blues have submitted their initial squad for the European fixture however it can be changed, leaving Lukaku with a chance of making the squad.

Article 14.04 of UEFA's regulations state: "The player lists may be amended at any time until 24.00 CET (11pm UK) on the day before the match, provided that the club’s national association confirms in writing that the new players are eligible to play at domestic level by the date of the UEFA Super Cup."

This leaves Chelsea to finalise and confirm the 28-year-old as their player by Tuesday night. Whether Lukaku will play or not in the Super Cup is another question mark due to the little time left ahead of the match. 

