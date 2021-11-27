Revealed: The Latest Team News as Chelsea Face Manchester United

Manchester United have several injury concerns as they prepare to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues sit top of the table, three points ahead of United's rivals Manchester City as Thomas Tuchel prepares to host Michael Carrick's men.

Here is the latest team news.

Chelsea

There is bad news for the Blues as Ben Chilwell is ruled out for at least six weeks following an injury sustained against Juventus in midweek.

"Ben is out," said Tuchel." He has a partial injury of his ACL. The decision is to treat it conservatively. The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available after the six weeks hopefully or needs the surgery after that."

Mateo Kovacic is still sidelined after a hamstring injury suffered before the international break. N'Golo Kante is expected to be out for some days, therefore missing the clash. Romelu Lukaku could return, but the possibility of him starting is 'not very high', confirmed Tuchel.

Tuchel stated: "Kova is still out for the game on Sunday. N’Golo twisted his knee a little bit and feels quite better since the game. Seems like he will be out for some days. It is a matter of days, one week maybe. We still have a little bit of hope but almost a miracle if he makes it so we think about a week."

On club-record signing Lukaku, who used to play for United, Tuchel added: "The possibility that he starts is not very high because we cannot be sure what happens in between matches.

Manchester United

United are under Carrick's stewardship, with it expected to be his last game before Ralf Rangnick takes interim charge until the end of the season. The Red Devils will then assess who will take them forward from the 2022/23 season.

Harry Maguire will miss the trip to London due to a one-match domestic suspension he incurred after being sent off against Watford for two yellow cards.

Maguire's centre-back partner Raphael Varane is also confirmed to be out with a thigh problem.

Paul Pogba will also be sidelined for the game after sustaining an injury during international duty.

Edison Cavani and Mason Greenwood have both been out of action but could return.

