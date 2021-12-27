Revealed: The Reason Erling Haaland Didn't Push for Chelsea Move

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea since last season, but the reason he didn't push for the move has since been revealed.

Haaland was heavily linked with the Blues in the summer of 2021, but with Dortmund refusing to let go, Chelsea instead settled on the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Haaland is expected to leave Dortmund this coming summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona the two clubs he would reportedly prefer to join.

IMAGO / Nordphoto

According to respected transfer guru Gianluca DiMarzio, via talkSPORT, Haaland didn't 'push to go' to Chelsea after they made a move for the striker.

The reason being that he 'doesn't like the Premier League too much' and would rather join Real Madrid or Barcelona. He would even consider a stay at Dortmund over moving to England.

Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League last season was Jorginho with seven goals, leading fans pleading for their side to sign a good striker.

Following a summer of speculation and rumours about Haaland's potential move, Chelsea instead opted to sign Romelu Lukaku in a deal worth £97.5 million.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Haaland, however, would have the youth advantage over Lukaku given that he is seven years younger than the Belgian.

His record also speaks volume, with a whopping 145 goals in just 185 senior football matches.

At just 21-years-old, Haaland is being tipped to be one of the most deadly strikers in world football in the years to come.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube