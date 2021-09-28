Revealed: The Reason Jorginho Believes Chelsea Lost to Man City

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on Chelsea's first loss of the season, against Manchester City on Saturday.

A Gabriel Jesus goal was enough for the visitors to hand Thomas Tuchel's side their first defeat of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Juventus, Jorginho reflected on the loss.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Italian said: "Maybe we were a bit passive in the defensive side from everyone. We need to accept that. They were pressing very well, they did a great job so we need to learn from that and try to make better next time.

"Maybe we didn’t have the best choice. The pressure was very high, they were pressing very well. We couldn’t find the space between lines trying to get out of the press. We were running a lot behind the ball and couldn’t think that much. I think we didn’t get the best choice."

The midfielder was withdrawn before the end of the match as the Blues returned to a 3-4-3 formation.

Chelsea know that a win on Wednesday will see them leapfrog Juventus to go three points clear at the top of the group.

The Blues will be looking to produce a better performance than they did against the Citizens on the weekend but will be without N'Golo Kante, who started on the weekend.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube