September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tuchel cover 1
News

Revealed: The Reason Jorginho Believes Chelsea Lost to Man City

45 seconds ago
sipa_34764865 (4)
News

'The Players Are Adults' - Thomas Tuchel Shares His Opinion on COVID-19 Vaccines

30 minutes ago
1006859320
News

Jorginho Hints at Chelsea Game Plan Ahead of Juventus Clash

1 hour ago
1006593696
Match Coverage

Preview: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

57 minutes ago
Tuchel confused
News

'It Demands Respect' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to His Chelsea Team Ahead of Juventus Clash

1 hour ago
sipa_35188554 (1)
Match Coverage

'N'Golo Tested Positive' - Thomas Tuchel Provides Team News Ahead of Juventus

2 hours ago
1006859320
News

'Being a Candidate Makes me Proud' - Jorginho Comments on Ballon d'Or Hopes

3 hours ago
1306397786.0
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Juventus vs Chelsea | Champions League

3 hours ago
Publish date:

Revealed: The Reason Jorginho Believes Chelsea Lost to Man City

A harsh truth.
Author:

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on Chelsea's first loss of the season, against Manchester City on Saturday.

A Gabriel Jesus goal was enough for the visitors to hand Thomas Tuchel's side their first defeat of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Juventus, Jorginho reflected on the loss.

Tuchel cover 2

The Italian said: "Maybe we were a bit passive in the defensive side from everyone. We need to accept that. They were pressing very well, they did a great job so we need to learn from that and try to make better next time.

"Maybe we didn’t have the best choice. The pressure was very high, they were pressing very well. We couldn’t find the space between lines trying to get out of the press. We were running a lot behind the ball and couldn’t think that much. I think we didn’t get the best choice."

Tuchel x City defeat

The midfielder was withdrawn before the end of the match as the Blues returned to a 3-4-3 formation.

Chelsea know that a win on Wednesday will see them leapfrog Juventus to go three points clear at the top of the group.

The Blues will be looking to produce a better performance than they did against the Citizens on the weekend but will be without N'Golo Kante, who started on the weekend.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube