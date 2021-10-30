Skip to main content
    Revealed: The Reason Mason Mount is Absent From Chelsea's Squad to Face Newcastle

    Author:

    The reason for Mason Mount's abscense has been revealed as he misses Chelsea's trip to Newcastle.

    The midfielder was not named in the starting XI or on the bench as Thomas Tuchel's side travel up north.

    It has now been revealed, as per Nizaar Kinsella, that Mount is suffering with an ilness so could not feature.

    He wrote: "I can confirm Mason Mount misses the match with illness."

    Therefore, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi were selected to play in the front three alongside Kai Havertz in the false nine role.

    The news comes as a blow to Chelsea, who are already without Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic through injury.

    Read More

    Whilst it is unclear as to whether the illness is COVID-19 related, Mount is believed to be double vaccinated.

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will provide a further update after the match, which the Blues will be keen to win to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

    The Blues' injury hit squad has resulted in Tuchel naming two goalkeepers on the bench, alongside a handful of defenders in unideal circumstance for the Chelsea boss.

    More Chelsea Coverage

