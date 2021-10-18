    • October 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    Revealed: The Reason Sevilla Rejected Chelsea's Jules Kounde Bid

    Author:

    Sevilla director Monchi has revealed why his club rejected Chelsea's bid for Jules Kounde last summer.

    The Blues thought they had done everything to bring the defender to the club following the departure of Kurt Zouma, but Sevilla rejected the proposal.

    Speaking to Canal Sur Radio via Fabrizio Romano, Monchi discussed the reason for rejecting Chelsea's bid.

    He said: “The proposal for (Jules) Koundé last summer (from Chelsea) was great, the most important we received in our history - but it wasn’t meeting our price tag. Also, we received the bid in an inopportune moment”

    The Blues were heavily linked with the defender, who thought a move to Stamford Bridge was on, however, Sevilla 'moved the goalposts on deadline day' to prevent a transfer.

    kounde cover

    Thomas Tuchel confirmed their interest in Kounde, saying last month: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).

    "It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."

    Kounde recently opened up on what happened during the summer transfer window, admitting: "We all know that the summer was troubled. I wouldn't call it complicated. But it's in the past now."

    Now it's a waiting game to see when Chelsea make their move, if they are to try to land him again.

