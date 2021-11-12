Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Revealed: The Reason Why Antonio Rudiger Has Returned to Chelsea Early From Germany Duty

    Antonio Rudiger has returned to Chelsea early from international duty with Germany and the reason why has been revealed.

    The German was impressive for his national side as they thrashed Lichenstein 9-0 on Thursday night.

    However, the defender was also booked for his troubles.

    This will see him suspended as the Germans face Armenia in their next World Cup Qualifier, and therefore Rudiger has returned to London.

    And now Nizaar Kinsella has confirmed that Rudiger is already back in London, just hours after he played for Germany.

    The Chelsea players who did not travel on international duty were granted an extra week off ahead of the tough festive period in the Premier League.

    This means that Rudiger will report to training with the rest of the squad on Monday as they prepare to face Leicester City on November 20.

    The defender is yet to sign a contract extension with the club as he has been linked with a move away next summer, with Real Madrid looking like the most likely destination for the German.

    However, Tuchel will be hoping that his side can convince Rudiger into extending his Chelsea contract as he has been a key part of the Champions League winning squad last season.

