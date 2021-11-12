Revealed: The Reason Why Antonio Rudiger Has Returned to Chelsea Early From Germany Duty
Antonio Rudiger has returned to Chelsea early from international duty with Germany and the reason why has been revealed.
The German was impressive for his national side as they thrashed Lichenstein 9-0 on Thursday night.
However, the defender was also booked for his troubles.
This will see him suspended as the Germans face Armenia in their next World Cup Qualifier, and therefore Rudiger has returned to London.
And now Nizaar Kinsella has confirmed that Rudiger is already back in London, just hours after he played for Germany.
The Chelsea players who did not travel on international duty were granted an extra week off ahead of the tough festive period in the Premier League.
Read More
This means that Rudiger will report to training with the rest of the squad on Monday as they prepare to face Leicester City on November 20.
The defender is yet to sign a contract extension with the club as he has been linked with a move away next summer, with Real Madrid looking like the most likely destination for the German.
However, Tuchel will be hoping that his side can convince Rudiger into extending his Chelsea contract as he has been a key part of the Champions League winning squad last season.
More Chelsea Coverage
- Report: Borussia Dortmund target Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech ahead of potential January loan move
- USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Christian Pulisic comments
- Report: Chelsea have already made 'first contact' for RB Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube