Revealed: The Reason Why Reece James Will Not Fly With Chelsea to Club World Cup

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed the reason why his right wing-back Reece James will not be flying out to take part in the Club World Cup competition.

The England youngster suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of 2021 that has since seen him miss the last month of fixtures.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues Club World Cup fixtures are due to begin on Wednesday 9 February, as they hope to claim their first trophy of 2022 and their third under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle, Tuchel revealed that James has caught the flu and will not be joining his side on their journey.

"It is always a tricky one and he is a very physical player and he unfortunately caught the flu and this was like a setback in the last week. He lost days in his process coming back into the team.

"It was a bit of setback for him. But we are patient. We want to have him tomorrow on the pitch, but it is not happening at the moment and we have to be patient. I know that Reece works hard and he is in best hands."

IMAGO / Colorsport

When asked as to whether he will be returning to training soon, Tuchel simply said he must take time to recover.

"He's not at team training yet so I think that answers the question. I think after these two weeks, he needs some time in team training to get the rhythm back and the confidence back before we can think about letting him play.

"He does not travel with us tomorrow to Abu Dhabi because he isn't part of team training and that answers the question."

