Revealed: Why Timo Werner Didn't Take a Chelsea Penalty Against Aston Villa

Chelsea goalscorer Timo Werner has revealed why he did not take a penalty in the shoot-out against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

The Blues came out 4-3 victors on penalties after the German's opening goal was cancelled out by a Cameron Archer equaliser in normal time.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Werner explained why he did not take one of Chelsea's five penalties.

He said: "First of all because of my calf, some pain in my calf, I couldn’t go out [get subbed] because we made three substitutions. When you have fit players on the pitch, it’s better that they shoot than me today."

It appears that the right decision was made as the Blues came out victorious and will now face Southampton in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Werner looked bright throughout and created several chances. The forward was unlucky not to double his tally for the night in the second half, rolling a chance just wide.

Chelsea will be hoping that the injury suffered is not too serious as they face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to maintain their unbeaten run to the 2021/22 season in all competitions.

The Citizens also won their third round match on Wednesday and will face West Ham United in the next stage of the tournament.

