The Ricketts family have revealed their plans for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge which will see them begin work immediately should their bid for Chelsea be successful.

Raine and Chelsea included the family, who are now known as the Ricketts Family Investment Group to reflect the backing from Ken Griffin and the Rock Entertainment Group, on their final four shortlist.

The deadline for all four of the shortlisted bidders, which includes the Ricketts, is next Monday on April 11 for final bids and proposals.

One key area of the bid is the redevelopment for Stamford Bridge, and the bidders' plans for what they will do the ground if they win the race to buy the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton consortiums have confirmed they will look to redevelop the ground stand by stand, meaning Chelsea wouldn't have to find a temporary home.

Now the Ricketts, who have already developed Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs's ground, have now released their plans for Stamford Bridge following their eight-point pledge for the club.

Their developer Eric Nordness, who headed up the development of the MLB side's ground which cost £760 million, outlined the plans to the media in the final week before proposals were due.

Nordness confirmed the plans are for Chelsea to stay at Stamford Bridge, and believes their interest buying the club in 2018 has helped them this time around.

He told the Athletic: "Unequivocally, we do not want to leave Stamford Bridge. It is going to be extremely hard. But we have done this before. We know how hard this is. Even just replacing seats with new material and renumbering them, you have to sit with all those season ticket holders and work through that process with them.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"I see so many eerie similarities to Wrigley, including the ground being next to a railway line, being in an urban, dense neighbourhood. We have roughly the same amount of acres to work with. The current stadium holds about the same amount of people (Stamford Bridge and Wrigley Field have capacities of just over 40,000) and so on.

"We have the benefit of being in talks with the club three, four years ago, when we were first looking to purchase it. We did full diligence then. So when this situation happened, we were already pretty much up to speed. I instantly hired and spun up a local team of architects, engineers and strategic advisers."

On their plan for if they were to leave temporarily or remain at Stamford Bridge whilst work is ongoing, he added: "Plan A is to speak to everyone and be the best developer. Our priority is to play every season at Stamford Bridge. We are the only ones that have done (a rebuild like) this (out of the four bidders to buy Chelsea) and we know what the challenges are. I feel like we can do it."

The Ricketts family wants the 'new' Stamford Bridge to be for the fans, a home that they are in love with, and they will ensure that is done to the best of their ability. How it's done though remains uncertain.

"The brand has to be respected," Nordness continued. "We do need to improve Stamford Bridge. It’s our job to communicate what that means. But also to talk to fans to find out what they want, what’s missing. We have been meeting with some groups already. But if we were to win the bid, we would do it more formally. We will do fan surveys and talk to the community.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"This is not about building ‘my’ Stamford Bridge. This is going to be the fans’ Stamford Bridge and it needs to represent, as best as possible, an outcome that they love.

"I’d be doing a disservice and it would be arrogant for me to say, ‘I know exactly what is going to happen’. I don’t think that’s authentic.

"My personal opinion would be you need the best experience, and size isn’t the ultimate arbiter of best. I think particularly that intimacy to the pitch is important.

"We have looked at every scheme (for upgrading Stamford Bridge produced in the past), including going back to Roman’s plan. I think there are some beautiful, amazing things.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"Stand by stand, there are things to be thought about. I know the current leadership and ownership know this intimately. They did a lot of work on this. How do you open it, stand by stand? Do you immediately go into construction on a stand after you finish a stand? You need to be really up on that, because you are opening up a new asset every year.

"What the ultimate visual will look like, I don’t know yet."

The final cost for the redevelopment remains unknown. First things first, the winning bidder needs to get the keys to the club before anything can get going. But the work has begun, and will put the successful consortium in a good position to get going as soon as they can.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube