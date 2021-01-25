Revealed: The signings Frank Lampard missed out on as Chelsea boss last summer

Frank Lampard's transfer plans last summer didn't go entirely as planned despite a string of new arrivals at Stamford Bridge.



Lampard, who has just been relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager, spent big as the club brought in Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in what was a major squad overhaul.

However, as reported by The Athletic, Lampard had his eyes set on West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice, and Burnley centre-back, James Tarkowski, in a bid to re-shape a Chelsea defence that shipped 79 goals across all competitions during the 2019/20 campaign - Lampard's first season in charge of the Blues.

Moreover, Lampard was open to the trio of Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rüdiger leaving the club in the summer.

READ MORE: Chelsea confirm sacking of Frank Lampard

(Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

As it turned out, the club's failure to offload the trio meant that moves for Rice and Tarkowski couldn't materialise.

It has also been reported that club director Marina Granovskaia wasn't too keen on bringing in Tarkowski.

It might raise a few eyebrows that Lampard, who will soon be replaced by Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea boss, was willing to let fan-favourite César Azpilicueta leave the club too, a move that would've sparked rage among the fanbase.

READ MORE: Roman Abramovich breaks silence on Frank Lampard's sacking as Chelsea boss

It was confirmed on Monday that Chelsea had parted ways with Lampard after 18 months at the club due to 'recent results and performances' not meeting the club's expectations.

Lampard has had his critics but there is no questioning his loyalty and love for Chelsea Football Club.

He taken the Blues through a transfer ban and blooded youth into the squad which saw them qualify for the Champions League this season.

But his time at Chelsea is up, and Tuchel will now be the man to take the Blues forward.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube