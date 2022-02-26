Revealed: The Six Chelsea Foundation Trustees Who Will Take Stewardship of Club From Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich has relinquished the stewardship of Chelsea Football Club to the Chelsea Foundation in a bid to distance the club from calls for him to be sanctioned following Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a dramatic statement on Saturday evening, the Blues owner released a statement on the Chelsea website confirming he would be handing over the reigns and running to the Foundation.

However, in Abramovich's statement there was no mention or condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

IMAGO / PA Images

Who are the Foundation Trustees?

As per the official Chelsea website, there are six trustees who will now oversee the running of the club.

They are as follows: Bruce Buck, John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, Paul Ramos and Sir Hugh Robertson.

Buck is the current Chairman of the Club and he heads the Charitable Foundation.

While Women's boss Emma Hayes will also be a part of the running as Abramovich takes a step back, but most importantly he still remains owner of the club.

Who else will make the decisions?

As per Matt Law, footballing decisions, contracts, and the future of head coach Thomas Tuchel will be down to Marina Granovskaia (director) and Petr Cech (technical and performance advisor), however neither are Trustees.

The club isn't for sale, and the club also 'insist that Abramovich’s decision to step back has not been made in an attempt to avoid sanctions, but instead to protect the club at a time when it was in danger of suffering reputational and strategic damage'

