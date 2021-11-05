Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: The Statitstic That Shows Hudson-Odoi is More Creative Than Messi, De Bruyne & Neymar

    Author:

    A statistic has been revealed that shows Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is more creative than Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Thomas Muller.

    The 20-year-old has been given his chance in Thomas Tuchel's first team this season after injuries to Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

    And now, it has been revealed via WhoScored.com that Hudson-Odoi makes a goalscoring chance more frequently than some of the most creative players in world football.

    They state that Hudson-Odoi is creating a goalscoring chance more frequently (every 24 mins) than the like of Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar, Leo Messi and Thomas Muller in the Champions League this season.

    Read More

    This comes after a fantastic assist from the winger saw Chelsea come out 1-0 winners against Malmo on Tuesday night.

    The youngster has worked his way into the front three with a string of impressive performances and will be looking to add another good cameo against Burnley on the weekend.

    Tuchel praised the winger's chance creation after the Malmo match as he said: “Callum (Hudson-Odoi) delivered very quickly and his pass was perfect. It was important we didn’t lost patience today and I was very pleased with the guys.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007758697h
    News

    Revealed: The Statitstic That Shows Hudson-Odoi is More Creative Than Messi, De Bruyne & Neymar

    30 minutes ago
    imago1005564873h
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    imago1000626576h
    News

    'I Have Enough to do!' - Thomas Tuchel Laughs Off Managing Spurs in Future

    1 hour ago
    1005478262
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: How Kai Havertz Has Become Key to Chelsea Wing-Backs’ Success

    1 hour ago
    imago1005579567h
    News

    'Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel on Trevoh Chalobah's New Chelsea Contract

    2 hours ago
    imago1007585099h
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Burnley: Pulisic Handed Start as Kante Returns

    2 hours ago
    imago1007482253h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon 'Organised' Burnley Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    3 hours ago
    imago1007479205h
    News

    Revealed: Mason Mount Set for Chelsea Return, Says Thomas Tuchel

    3 hours ago