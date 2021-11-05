Revealed: The Statitstic That Shows Hudson-Odoi is More Creative Than Messi, De Bruyne & Neymar

A statistic has been revealed that shows Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is more creative than Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Thomas Muller.

The 20-year-old has been given his chance in Thomas Tuchel's first team this season after injuries to Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

And now, it has been revealed via WhoScored.com that Hudson-Odoi makes a goalscoring chance more frequently than some of the most creative players in world football.

They state that Hudson-Odoi is creating a goalscoring chance more frequently (every 24 mins) than the like of Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar, Leo Messi and Thomas Muller in the Champions League this season.

This comes after a fantastic assist from the winger saw Chelsea come out 1-0 winners against Malmo on Tuesday night.

The youngster has worked his way into the front three with a string of impressive performances and will be looking to add another good cameo against Burnley on the weekend.

Tuchel praised the winger's chance creation after the Malmo match as he said: “Callum (Hudson-Odoi) delivered very quickly and his pass was perfect. It was important we didn’t lost patience today and I was very pleased with the guys.”

