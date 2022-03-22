Revealed: The Three Chelsea Employees Who Will Decide Preferred Takeover Bidders

The three Chelsea employees who will decide their preferred bidders for the takeover of the club have been revealed.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of the month, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government.

Raine Group have been tasked to oversee the sale, with the merchant bank setting a deadline of last Friday March 18 for all official bids to be submitted by interested parties.

According to The Times, the preferred bidders for the takeover of the World and European Champions will be chosen by Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaia and Eugene Tenenbaum, with the latter two being directors at the club.

It is believed that Raine Group want to complete a sale of the club by the end of the month, with the Blues still competing on various fronts on the pitch until the end of the season.

They are also set to devise a shortlist of four parties who they could consider to be the best fit for the club.

Less than ten 'serious' bids were made to Raine and the club, with the process also said to be slowed as a result of parties making revisions to their bids.

Abramovich has made a demand in the process of the takeover, with him reportedly wanting to ensure that the club's new owners have 'a proven track record, a vision for the club and easy access to funds.'

Those who have made bids for Chelsea are yet to have heard from Raine Group.

