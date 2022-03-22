Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: The Three Chelsea Employees Who Will Decide Preferred Takeover Bidders

The three Chelsea employees who will decide their preferred bidders for the takeover of the club have been revealed. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of the month, just a week before he was sanctioned by the UK Government. 

Raine Group have been tasked to oversee the sale, with the merchant bank setting a deadline of last Friday March 18 for all official bids to be submitted by interested parties.

imago1010561538h

According to The Times, the preferred bidders for the takeover of the World and European Champions will be chosen by Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaia and Eugene Tenenbaum, with the latter two being directors at the club.

It is believed that Raine Group want to complete a sale of the club by the end of the month, with the Blues still competing on various fronts on the pitch until the end of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They are also set to devise a shortlist of four parties who they could consider to be the best fit for the club.

Less than ten 'serious' bids were made to Raine and the club, with the process also said to be slowed as a result of parties making revisions to their bids.

imago1010608629h (2)

Abramovich has made a demand in the process of the takeover, with him reportedly wanting to ensure that the club's new owners have 'a proven track record, a vision for the club and easy access to funds.'

Those who have made bids for Chelsea are yet to have heard from Raine Group.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010676682h
Transfer News

Report: Emerson 'Expected' to Return to Chelsea After Lyon Loan

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago0153020952h (1)
News

The Ricketts Family Aware of 'NoToRicketts' Campaign Amid Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Revealed: Four Bidders Who Could Have 'Inside Track' for Chelsea Takeover

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010561538h
News

Bid for Chelsea From Saudi Media Group 'Not Considered' to be Frontrunner for Takeover

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010561538h
News

Current Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Makes Demand Amid Raine Group Decision

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010561538h
News

Raine Group Confirm Chelsea Plans Amid Shortlist and Takeover Decision

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1010724625h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why the International Break Has Come at the Perfect Time for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1010656856h
News

Chelsea Bidders Yet to Have Heard From Raine Group Amid Takeover Decision

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago