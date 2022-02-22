Revealed: The UEFA Decision That Could Affect Chelsea if They Reach Champions League Final

UEFA are holding internal talks regarding moving this season's Champions League final from St Petersburg in Russia, according to reports.

The final is set to take place on Saturday, 28 May at the end of the season for whoever reaches the final match.

As per the Times, UEFA are considering moving the final from St Petersburg to another country.

IMAGO / PA Images

This is due to political reasons as Russia have sent troops into east Ukraine, the Time says.

There is support for the final being moved from Boris Johnson, who said: “I think it is inconceivable that major football tournaments can take place in Russia after their invasion of a sovereign country.”

The report continues to state that the UEFA leadershup is expected to address the issue 'in the coming days',

Chelsea reached the final last season, that was due to take place in Istanbul before being rescheduled and took place in Porto instead.

IMAGO / PA Images

Thomas Tuchel's men went on to lift the trophy for the second time in their history, beating Manchester City as the German came out on top in the tactical battle against Pep Guardiola's side.

Kai Havertz's strike saw the Blues come out 1-0 victors over in Portugal, winning the Champions League trophy.

And now, Tuchel's side will be keen to reach the final once more as they look to retain their European title.

However, it will not be easy as they face LOSC Lille in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

