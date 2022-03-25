Skip to main content
Revealed: The UK Government's Role in Chelsea Sale as Raine Group Confirm Bidder Shortlist

The UK Government's role in the sale of Chelsea Football Club has been revealed. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of the month, just a week before he was sanctioned. 

Raine Group, who are the merchant bank overseeing the sale of the World and European Champions, have now finalised their shortlist of bidders who are through to the next stage of the takeover process. 

imago1010482573h (2)

According to Goal, the UK Government are involved in the process to sell Chelsea, but they are only there to make sure that Abramovich does not receive any money from the sale.

It is believed that the funds raised will either go to charity or into a frozen bank account.

Now that the shortlist from Raine Group has been revealed, the successful consortiums' bids will be 'looked over in far greater detail', and background checks will be made on those involved in the bids and where they are getting their money from.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raine Group themselves are set to receive around £30 million from the sale of the club.

imago1010561538h

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton are said to have made the shortlist made by Raine, and are therefore through to the next stage.

The Ricketts family, who have been heavily linked with the takeover, have also been informed that they are on the list.

Stephen Pagliuca, who is the part owner of the Boston Celtics and Serie A side Atalanta, has also emerged as another successful bidder for the club.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

imago1010656856h
